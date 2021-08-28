Darnell Hall

Darnell Kathleen Hall, 66, of Ossian, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021.

Darnell was born Aug. 9, 1955, in New Orleans, La. She was a devoted member of the Ossian Church of the Nazarene for several years. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Darnell is survived by her husband of 34 years, William Hall Jr.; four daughters, Kathleen (Robert) Adams, Mary (Kevin) Ernsberger, Danielle (Dennis) Fairchild, and Elizabeth (Todd) Shumann; 18 grandchildren; one great-grandchild, with one on the way; her mother, Mary “Josie” Reilly; and two brothers, Paul Reilly and William (Rhonda) Reilly III.

She was preceded in passing by her father, William Reilly Jr.; a sister, Kimberley Reilly; and her in-laws, William and Beatrice Hall.

A celebration of life will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, at the Ossian Church of the Nazarene, 302 N. Metts St. in Ossian, with visitation beginning at 3 p.m.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Ossian Church of the Nazarene. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com