Beverly J. Morgan, 63, of Bluffton, passed away early Sunday morning, Aug. 22, 2021 following an extended illness.

Beverly was born in Bluffton Dec. 13, 1957, to Harold and Dorris Strawn Shaft. She married James Morgan in Las Vegas on March 3, 1996; her husband preceded her in death May 29, 2019.

She graduated from Bluffton High School in 1976 and went on to study criminal justice at Indiana State University, graduating in 1980. Beverly lived most of her life in Texas and worked in the prosecuting attorney’s office in Galveston County, Texas, as a investigator/detective.

She is survived by two sisters, Nancy (Ralph) Miller of Bluffton and Judy (Dave) Breedlove of Dickinson, Texas. Additional survivors include a niece; Kim (Tom) Merrill of Parker, Colo.; a nephew, Aaron Breedlove of Texas; a great-niece, Alex Merrill of Parker, Colo.; and two great-nephews, Logan and Skylar Schwartz of Fort Wayne.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by a niece, Lisa Schwartz, in 2013.

Per Beverly’s request, there are no public services being held.

The Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorial donations in memory of Beverly may be directed towards the Bluffton-Wells County Animal Shelter and mailed directly to 1613 W. Cherry St., Bluffton, IN 46714