Betty Zoll

Betty Ann Zoll, 87, of Keystone, passed away Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at Heritage Pointe in Warren.

Betty was born July 24, 1934, to Ralph Leroy Coppock and Ethel Thelma (Daily) Coppock. She was a lifetime resident of Southern Wells County. Betty was a graduate of Jackson Township High School in Wells County. She had received her LPN degree at the Tucker Vocational Center. She had worked for the United Methodist Memorial Home in Warren for 25 years, and had also worked at the Briarwood truck stop and at the Schultz restaurant in Warren.

Betty was a member of the 5 Points Club. She was a Girl Scout leader, enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, and loved to cook. She was a member of the Keystone United Methodist Church. Betty had resided at Heritage Pointe since 2018.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Ethel Coppock; her husband, Roger Zoll; two daughters, Connie Ogle and Barbara Chapman; and a sister, Patricia Banter.

Loving survivors include two daughters, Joni (Tim Morris) Alstoft of Warren, and Jane (Duane) Flatter of New Castle; two sons, John (Mary) Zoll of Bluffton and Jeffery (Tina Tudor) Zoll of Keystone; a sister, Sandra Devoe of Florida; and 20 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may gather at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier, from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19. A funeral service will follow the visitation and begin at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at the Stahl Cemetery in Bluffton.

Online condolences can be made by visiting glancyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Walker & Glancy Funeral Homes in Montpelier.