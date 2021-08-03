Berniece M. Gephart, 93, of Ossian, Ind., passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021.

She was born Nov. 28, 1927, in Fort Wayne. Berniece was a daughter of Harry and Nellie Blair.

She worked for the Fort Wayne Tailoring Co. for many years, where she met her husband Donald. The two of them married Sept. 7, 1956.

Berniece was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. She enjoyed traveling, reading, sewing, hummingbirds, playing Skip Bo, going to auctions, and most of all spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Berniece is survived by her daughter, Linda (Mike) Bultemeier; grandchildren, Heather (Ben) Crayner and Amber (Nate) Corwin; her great-grandchildren, Amanda Crayner, Michael Crayner, and Harper Corwin; and a brother, Kenneth Blair.

Also preceding her in passing was her husband of 61 years, Donald Gephart; two sisters, Elsie (Edmond) Grover and Jennie (Joe) Stippich; two brothers, Glen Blair and Verlin Blair; and her parents.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 6514E-750N near Ossian, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation will also be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, at the Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 W. Mill St. in Ossian.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Bethlehem Lutheran Church memorial fund or Heart to Heart Hospice.

