Belle I. Reinhard, 18 months old, of rural Decatur, passed away Sunday evening, Aug. 22, 2021.

Belle was born in Bluffton on Feb. 19, 2020, to Shawn and Kaitlyn (Frauhiger) Reinhard. Both parents survive.

Belle was a curious and adventurous girl who loved four-wheeler rides, climbing and jumping, swimming, and playing with kittens. She had a tough exterior, but to those who knew her, knew she had a tender heart. “Belle is an angel who was sent to us from God, to show us how to live, and how to love.”

In addition to her parents, Belle is survived by her grandparents, Jeremy and Sally Frauhiger and Marv and Kim Reinhard, all of Bluffton; great-grandparents, Steve and Irene Frauhiger of Bluffton, Alan and Sheryl Ringger of Bluffton, and Pat (Lonnie) Bertsch of Decatur; a great great-grandmother, Betty Frauhiger of Bluffton; along with several aunts and uncles and six cousins. Belle is planning to be a big sister in March of 2022.

Belle was preceded in death by three great-grandparents, Dwight “Butch” Moser, and Roy and Vergene Reinhard.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, from noon until 8 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:30 a.m., at the Apostolic Christian Church East, with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Jeremy Frauhiger and Brent Kaehr will officiate. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Apostolic Christian HarvestCall, to help those affected by the earthquake in Haiti.

Online condolences may be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com