Babette “Babs” Myers

Babette “Babs” Myers, 87, of Keystone (Chester Township), passed away at 2:46 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at River Terrace Estates in Bluffton.

She was born Sunday, May 27, 1934, in Gary. She married William R. Myers Friday, Sept. 30, 1960, in Fort Wayne. Babs was a 1952 graduate of Bluffton High School. She was a resident of Chester Township, Wells County, for 61 years. She was a member of the Keystone United Methodist church. Babs was a homemaker and had formerly worked for Lincoln Life, Fort Wayne, Franklin Electric, Bluffton, The Candle Shoppe, Bluffton, and for the Keystone Post Office. She loved visiting Spring Mill State Park, enjoyed making caramels, and spending time with her family.

She will be sadly missed by her husband of 60 years, William R. Myers of Keystone; daughter, Sandra K. (Randy) Slaughter of Bloomington; sons, Richard K. Myers of Maplewood, N.J., Jeffrey L. (Linda) Myers of Dry Ridge, Ky.; grandchildren, Clayton H. Slaughter of Bloomington, Tawny M. Sterwerf of Bloomington, Kristin R. Lambert of Union, Ky., Adam R. Myers of Florence, Ky.; great-grandchildren, Ellis Slaughter of Bloomington, Calvin Slaughter of Bloomington, and Benjamin W. Lambert of Union, Ky.

She was preceded in death by her father, Walter Boswell; mother, Catherine (Snyder) Ogg; and sister, Joan Boswell Jones.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St., Montpelier, Tuesday, Aug. 17, from 1 to 3 p.m. A service to celebrate her life will follow at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, with Chaplin Phil Borjas officiating. Interment will follow in the Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

Preferred memorials: Eleos Hospice Care 4601 S. Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46835

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com