Annie Mary Grover, 105, of Three Rivers, Mich., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, surrounded by family.

She was born April 10, 1916, in Willowtown, Ky., to William Kirtley and Irene Oda Abell Kirtley.

Annie worked 30 years at the J.C. Penney Co. in Bluffton and in Three Rivers. She married her high school sweetheart, Dale Eugene Grover, in 1936. They supported the war effort as workers at Franklin Electric in Bluffton; the company’s first product was a backup generator used to power radio equipment for paratroopers and other assault troops in World War II.

She thrilled to attend the St. Joseph County Fair each year, riding the Ferris wheel until age 101. She actively participated with Howardsville Gospel Chapel and enjoyed traveling, card games, and slumber parties with friends.

Remaining to cherish Annie’s memory are her daughter, Joyce Clay; son-in-law, Gus Armstrong; grandchildren, Kathryn Clay (Daniel Reifsnyder), Ross Clay, Rodd Clay, Tamara (Doug) Bloss, and Patrick Armstrong; great-grandchildren, Chad and Kurt Armstrong, Ryan, Matt and Troy Bloss, Brian, Brandon and Cole Armstrong; and four great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale; daughter, Barbara Armstrong; son-in-law, Ken Clay; grandson, David Armstrong; great-grandson, Charlie Reifsnyder; and three brothers.

Visitation will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at First Presbyterian Church of Three Rivers. A memorial service will follow at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Brenda Deily officiating.

Memorial donations may be directed to First Presbyterian Church or to the Howardsville Gospel Chapel.

Online condolences: www.hohnerfh.com.