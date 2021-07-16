Home Opinions Would you like to play a game? Me neither. Would you like to play a game? Me neither. July 16, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions Parks and recreation month is bigger than you think Opinions Sometimes ya lose, sometimes ya win Opinions The left’s favorite dictatorship is under siege