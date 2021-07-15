Home Lifestyle Time for a cast photo Time for a cast photo July 15, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lifestyle Breakfast at the Legion Saturday will be pancakes and sausage Lifestyle Crismore will speak about railroads to Genealogical Society Saturday Lifestyle Area events: 7-15-21