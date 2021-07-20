Theodore “Ted” Rohr, 78, of Ossian, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021.

He was born March 15, 1943, in Fort Wayne, to Roland and Irene Philbee Rohr.

He worked for Allen County Motors for 40 years. After leaving Allen County Motors he became a school bus driver for Northern Wells Community Schools.

He enjoyed working outside, doing lawn work, and spending time with his family.

Ted is survived by his two sons, Timothy (Amy) and Steven (Stephanie); four grandchildren, Brooke (Justin) Sliger, Austin (Jackie) Rohr, Courtney (Chandler Tracey) Rohr, and Dylan (Jasmine) Rohr; two great-grandchildren, Kenlynn Rohr and Oaklyn Rohr; a brother, Robert “Bob” (Sandy) Rohr; and a sister, Linda (Bob) Hulvey.

Preceding him in passing were his parents; his wife, Carolyn (Bell) Rohr; two brothers, Eugene Rohr and Jack Rohr; and a sister, Sandra Voirol.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 22, at the Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 W. Mill St. in Ossian, with visitation beginning at 1 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Fairview Church of Yoder or the Lancaster Chapel United Methodist Church.

