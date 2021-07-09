Stephen L. “Steve” Shlater, Sr., 73 of Markle died July 5, 2021, at his residence. S

He was born on September 3, 1947, in Wolf Lake, the son of the late Robert and Betty (Weigold) Shlater.

Survivors include two sons, Stephen (Paige) Shlater, Jr. of Fort Wayne and Scott Shlater of Huntertown; two brothers, Robert (Karen) Shlater of Huntington and James Shlater of Fort Wayne; a sister: Sondra Shlater of Churubusco; two grandsons and two great-granddaughters.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, William and Richard Shlater.

There are no services.

