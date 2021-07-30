Sophia Brianna Mae Bertsch was stillborn on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Dupont Hospital in Fort Wayne.

She is survived by her parents, Joshua and Nicole Lahner Bertsch; her grandparents, Dave and Kim Bertsch and Jim and Traci Lahner; and her great-grandparents, Herm and Louise Froemming; along with several aunts and uncles.

A private family service and burial was held at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Adams County.

The Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton has been entrusted with the arrangements.