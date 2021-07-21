Home News Shelter’s adoption fee for male cats rises; other fees unchanged Shelter’s adoption fee for male cats rises; other fees unchanged July 21, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Bluffton FD adds six to its roster News Ossian council, during 1-minute special meeting, fires employee News Kids’ Day on the plaza Aug. 7