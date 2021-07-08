Shelby Folk

Shelby S. Folk, 66, of Markle, passed away July 3, 2021, at Majestic Care in Fort Wayne. Shelby was a 1973 graduate of Homestead High School. She had worked at Archway in Fort Wayne, Tuthill Transfer in Fort Wayne and most recently at Walmart in Bluffton. Shelby was a member of Zanesville United Brethren Church. She enjoyed sewing and flowers.

Shelby was born Nov. 11, 1954, in Fort Wayne, the daughter of William and Phyllis Ort Fisher.

She was united in marriage to Larry Folk Oct. 20, 1979, at Union Church in Huntington County. Larry survives.

Additional survivors include two daughters, Carolyn Martin of Portland, Ore., Joye Pady of Huston, Texas; two brothers, LeWayne Fisher of Providence, R.I., Dean Fisher of VanWert, Ohio; four sisters, Mandy Mauger of Ossian, Nettie Park of Uniondale, Katrina Farley of Middleton and Regene Reynolds of Willis, Texas; and two grandsons, Hugo and Urijah.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

