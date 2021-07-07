A lifetime farmer in Jay County, Robert Leon Binegar, 83, a resident of Penn Township in Jay County, Indiana, passed away peacefully at 10:34 a.m. Monday, July 5, 2021.

Bob was born July 8, 1937, at home in Wells County, to Frank and Flossie Foreman Binegar on July 8, 1937.

Bob was a 1955 graduate of Pennville High School. He attended Jay County Union Chapel Church. Bob married his “sweetheart,” Phyllis Joan Ellison, 61 years ago on May 28, 1960. Soon after, Bob was drafted and left for the army at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. He served overseas in Germany.

Bob was a hard worker and often worked several jobs including dipping gravel for S&L Gravel Co. and driving a can milk route. He worked for Anaconda for seven years and retired from General Motors in Marion after 28 years. His true passion was farming and he passed his knowledge, love, and respect for other onto his three sons, Mark, Scot, and Craig, whom he loved dearly. He was a devoted husband to their mother, Phyllis, and you rarely saw the two of them apart. They raised their family in Fiat, Ind. Bob was known for his big smile, his love of his family, and horses, and of course homemade ice cream.

Bob will be sadly missed by his loving wife, Phyllis Joan; his three sons, Mark (Debra) Binegar of Montpelier, Scot (Marla) Binegar of Portland, and Craig Binegar of Montpelier. He is also survived by two grandsons, Zachary and Trent Binegar of Montpelier. plus three bonus grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Several nieces and a nephew also survive.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents and his only brother, John H. Binegar.

Bob courageously lived with Parkinson’s disease for 30 years but never allowed it to define who he was as a true farmer who always put others needs before his own.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier, from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 8.

A service to celebrate Bob’s life will be held at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home at 11 a.m. Friday, July 9, with Pastor Billy Stanton, Rev. Dewey Zent, and Michael Hodson officiating. Interment will follow at the Pennville Twin Hill IOOF Cemetery. Military graveside rites will be conducted by the U.S. Army.

Memorials may be made to the American Parkinson Foundation.

Arrangements have been entrusted with Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

