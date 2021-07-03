Robert D. Mechling

Robert “Bob” D. Melching, loving husband, father, and grandfather, 74, of Ossian, passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

He was born on Aug. 18, 1946, in Fort Wayne, to Robert A. and Frances (Mackey) Melching.

Bob served in the United States Army. He was a member of the Southwest Assembly of God, and American Legion Post 111. As a master carpenter for more than 50 years, Bob had a passion for woodworking, but his true love was fishing for bluegill. He retired from the Fort Wayne Air National Guard Base in 2011. Bob never met a stranger, and his humor and kindness will never be forgotten.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia (Boyle) Melching; son, Chris (Nicole) Melching; daughter, Jessica (Brandon) Murphy; grandchildren, Zachary Melching and Brexton Murphy; and brother, Doug (Tressa) Melching.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 W. Mill St., Ossian, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation will also be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice.

