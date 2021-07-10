R. Stanley Nash

R. Stanley Nash, 88, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

He was born Sept. 24, 1932, in Bluffton, to Thomas Elihu and Goldine Gossard Nash.

He graduated from Bluffton High School in 1950 and Ball State Teachers College in 1954. He taught in the Elkhart schools from 1956-1960 and East Allen County Schools from 1960 until 1989. He served in the U.S. Army as a corporal from 1954 to 1956.

Stanley’s memberships included the former Forest Park United Methodist Church, Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity at Ball State, and was a co-owner of the Green Bay Packers. He was an avid sports fan and his favorite teams were the New York Yankees, Green Bay Packers and Ball State University football and basketball.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Nancy Nash of Fort Wayne; three sons, Dave Nash of Camby, Ind., Steve (Pattie) Nash of Worthington, Ohio, and Mike Nash of Bloomington, Ill.; and four grandchildren, Kelly Nash of Plainfield, Ind., and Christina Nash, Victor Nash, and Wesley Nash, all of Worthington, Ohio.

Stanley was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Francetta, Marsh, Mary Ann and Bonnie.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday July 17, at the D.O. McComb and Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road in Fort Wayne, with visitation two hours prior. Private burial will be in the Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorials may be made to the Ball State University Foundation.

To sign the online guestbook go to www.mccombandsons.com