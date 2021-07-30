Public Notice

Rethceif Properties, LLC (420 Industrial Pkwy, Ossian, IN 46777) is submitting a Notice of Intent to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management of our intent to comply with the requirements of 327 IAC 15-5 to discharge storm water from construction activities associated with the Rethceif Packaging 2021 Building Addition development, located at 420 Industrial Pkwy, Ossian, Wells County, IN. Runoff from the project site will discharge to the Wm. Smith Open Ditch located northeast of the property. Questions or comments regarding this project should be directed to Derek Simon with MLS Engineering, LLC.

nb 7/30

