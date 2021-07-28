IN THE WELLS CIRCUIT COURT

IN THE MATTER OF )

THE SUPERVISED )

ADMINISTRATION OF THE )

CAUSE NO.

90C01-2107-ES-000003

ESTATE OF PEGGY K. )

PHILLIPS, DECEASED )

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

RE: REGINA SCHNEIDER AND

RISSA SCHNEIDER

Notice is hereby given that KEITH A. GERBER on the 20th day of July, 2021, was appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of PEGGY K. PHILLIPS, deceased, who died on the 19th day of February, 2021.

All persons who have claims against this Estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Bluffton, Indiana, this 20th day of July, 2021.

Beth Davis

CLERK,

WELLS CIRCUIT COURT

GREGORY K. WATERS, 1843-90

ATTORNEY AT LAW

SUITE 3, 201 MARKET PLACE

P.O. BOX 261

BLUFFTON, INDIANA 46714

260/824-2866

nb 7/28, 8/4

hspaxlp