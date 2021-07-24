Public Notice

The Town of Ossian (507 N. Jefferson St., Ossian, IN 46777) is submitting a Notice of Intent to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management of our intent to comply with the requirements of 327 IAC 15-5 to discharge storm water from construction activities associated with the Greenwood Trail Roadway Improvements Project. The project is located along the entire length of Greenwood Trail from Woodcreek Drive to Countryside Drive. Runnoff from the project site will discharge into the Eightmile Creek-Moser Lake Outlet. Questions or comments should be directed to Luann Martin, Town Manager at (260) 622-4251.

nb 7/24

