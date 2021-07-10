LEGAL NOTICE

CAUSE NO. 45576

PETITION OF INDIANA MICHIGAN POWER COMPANY, AN INDIANA CORPORATION, FOR AUTHORITY TO INCREASE ITS RATES AND CHARGES FOR ELECTRIC UTILITY SERVICE THROUGH A PHASE IN RATE ADJUSTMENT; AND FOR APPROVAL OF RELATED RELIEF INCLUDING: (1) REVISED DEPRECIATION RATES; (2) ACCOUNTING RELIEF; (3) INCLUSION OF CAPITAL INVESTMENT; (4) RATE ADJUSTMENT MECHANISM PROPOSALS; (5) CUSTOMER PROGRAMS; (6) WAIVER OR DECLINATION OF JURISDICTION WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN RULES; AND (7) NEW SCHEDULES OF RATES, RULES AND REGULATIONS.

Please be notified that on July 1, 2021, Indiana Michigan Power Company filed a Petition with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (“Commission”) in Cause No. 45576 for authority to increase its rates and charges for electric utility service through a phase in rate adjustment; and for approval of related relief including: (1) revised depreciation rates; (2) accounting relief; (3) inclusion of capital investment; (4) rate adjustment mechanism proposals; (5) customer programs; (6) waiver or declination of jurisdiction with respect to certain rules; and (7) new schedules of rates, rules and regulations. A copy of the Verified Petition and other submissions in this proceeding are on file with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, 101 W. Washington Street, Suite 1500 East, Indianapolis, Indiana 46204. The telephone number of the Commission is (317) 232-2701. Anyone wishing to protest, challenge, or intervene in this action may do so by contacting the Commission.

