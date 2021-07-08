SECTION 00 11 13

NOTICE OF RECEIPT OF BIDS

Project: Greenwood Trail Roadway Improvements (“Project”).

Summary: Located within the corporate limits of the Town of Ossian, Indiana, Greenwood Trail from Countryside Drive to Woodcreek Drive, the Project is generally described as follows: pavement milling / resurfacing / reconstruction, sidewalk construction, erosion control, and surface restoration. All qualified Contractors are invited to bid the work.

General Plans and Specifications: Project general plans and specifications will be available July 8, 2021, 2:00 p.m., at Eastern Engineering, 1239 North Wells Street, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46808 (phone: 260-426-3119), from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. Reproduction costs to be paid by prospective bidders.

Pre-Bid Meeting: Beginning at 11:00 a.m., July 28, 2021, a pre-bid meeting will be held at the Ossian Town Hall, 507 N. Jefferson Street, Ossian Indiana 46777. Prospective bidders are strongly encouraged to attend.

Bid Submittal: All bids must be submitted to the Town of Ossian at the Ossian Town Hall, 507 N. Jefferson Street, Ossian, IN 46777, by 11:55 a.m., August 5, 2021, to be considered for the work. Bidders are responsible for the timely delivery of their bids. Bids shall be submitted in an opaque sealed envelope marked with the project title and include the name and address of the Bidder. Bids shall be accompanied by a bidder’s bond or certified check equal to 5% of the bid amount. Bids arriving after the time set will be returned unopened and only complete bids with all required materials will be considered.

Review and Consideration: All bids timely received shall be publicly opened and read aloud at Collier’s Comfort, 215 N. Jefferson St., Ossian, IN at 12:00 noon, August 5, 2021. The Town of Ossian, Indiana, reserves the right to reject all bids, waive defects and amend the Project’s scope. It is anticipated that the Ossian Town Council will take bids received under advisement and that a determination may be made two weeks following the bid opening.

By: Town Manager, Luann Martin

Town of Ossian, Indiana

