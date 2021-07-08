STATE OF INDIANA )
) SS:
COUNTY OF WELLS )
IN THE WELLS
CIRCUIT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION’
CAUSE NO.:
90C01-2106-EU-000037
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF )
BARRY M. JOKER )
AMENDED
NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION
For Publication in Newspaper
Notice is hereby given that SANDRA K. BURRY was on the 29th of June 2021 appointed Personal Representative of the estate of BARRY M. JOKER, deceased, who died on June 10, 2021.
All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.
Dated at Wells County, Indiana, this June 30, 2021.
Beth Davis
Clerk, Wells Circuit Court
Attorney for the Estate:
Robert A. Grubbs
GRUBBS LAW OFFICE
5746 Coventry Lane
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
Attorney #24916-02
nb 7/8, 7/15
