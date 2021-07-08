STATE OF INDIANA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF WELLS )

IN THE WELLS

CIRCUIT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION’

CAUSE NO.:

90C01-2106-EU-000037

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF )

BARRY M. JOKER )

AMENDED

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

For Publication in Newspaper

Notice is hereby given that SANDRA K. BURRY was on the 29th of June 2021 appointed Personal Representative of the estate of BARRY M. JOKER, deceased, who died on June 10, 2021.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Wells County, Indiana, this June 30, 2021.

Beth Davis

Clerk, Wells Circuit Court

Attorney for the Estate:

Robert A. Grubbs

GRUBBS LAW OFFICE

5746 Coventry Lane

Fort Wayne, IN 46804

Attorney #24916-02

