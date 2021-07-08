NOTICE OF HEARING
REGARDING ADOPTION
OF THE WELLS COUNTY
MULTI-HAZARD
MITIGATION PLAN
The Board of Commissioners of the County of Wells (“the Commissioners”) will conduct a public hearing on Monday, July 19, 2021, commencing at 9:30 a.m. in the lower level Meeting Room at the Wells County Courthouse Annex, 223 West Washington Street, Bluffton, Indiana 46714, concerning adoption of the 2020 Wells County Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan. A copy of the plan is posted on the County’s webpage at https:/wellscounty/org/emergency-management/
Dated at Bluffton, Indiana, July 6, 2021.
THE BOARD OF
COMMISSIONERS OF THE
COUNTY OF WELLS:
/s/ Blake Gerber, President
/s/ Kevin S. Woodward,
Vice President
/s/ Michael K. Vanover,
Member
ATTEST:
/s/ Lisa McCormick, Auditor
nb 7/8
hspaxlp