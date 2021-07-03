TO THE OWNERS OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

Sheriff Sale File number: 90-21-0004-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 2:00 pm

Sale Location: Wells County Courthouse First Floor, 102 W Market St, Bluffton, IN

Judgment to be Satisfied: $104,321.24

Cause Number: 90D01-2009-MF-000016

Plaintiff: LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC

Defendant: SHAWN TERRILL and AS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF ZINA G. DASKAM

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Wells County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

Part of the North one-half of the Northwest Quarter of Section 15, Township 27 North, Range 12 East, Wells County, Indiana, more particularly described as follows: Beginning at a point on the West line of the Northwest Quarter of Section 15, Township 27 North, Range 12 East, Wells County, Indiana, said point being 730.85 feet South of the Northwest corner of the NW 1/4 of Section 15-27-12; thence South along the West line of the NW 1/4 of Section 15-27-12 a distance of 172 feet; thence East with a deflection angle to the left of 90 degrees 00 minutes a distance of 288.54 feet; thence North with a deflection angle to the left of 90 degrees 00 minutes a distance of 172 feet; thence West with a deflection angle to the left 90 degrees 00 minutes a distance of 288.54 feet; except therefrom the right of way of the Bluffton and Fort Wayne Traction Company (now the Northern Indiana Traction Company) over and across the West end of the above described tract, being 35 feet in width and containing 0.14 acres of land, leaving in said tract 1.0 acres, except road rights of way and easements.

Commonly Known as: 3839 N STATE ROAD 1, BLUFFTON, IN 46714

Parcel No. 90-05-15-200-008.000-010

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

* An entire Sheriff’s Sale may be cancelled due to inclement weather or other county emergencies. If the entire Sheriff’s Sale is cancelled, each parcel will be cancelled. Each parcel will be assigned to the next available sale (normally 2 months from original sale). This will allow compliance with Indiana Code concerning posting, publication, and serving time frames. Also, new Sheriff’s Sale fees will be assessed and the parcels will be automatically re-advertised. The plaintiff will be responsible for the new fees and advertising costs.

David M. Johnson,

Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 30354-45

Doyle & Foutty, P.C.

41 E Washington St., Suite 400

Indianapolis, in 46204

Scott Holliday, Sheriff

By: Karen Thompson,

Jail Commander

Phone: 260/824.3426

Lancaster Township

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

PLEASE SERVE:

THE OCCUPANTS OF

3839 N STATE ROAD 1

BLUFFTON, IN 46714

