NOTICE OF HEARING

REGARDING ADOPTION

OF THE WELLS COUNTY

MULTI-HAZARD MITIGATION PLAN

The Town Council of the Town of Poneto, Indiana, will conduct a public hearing on July 12, 2021, commencing at 7:00 p.m. in the Town Council Chambers at concerning adoption of the Wells County Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan.

Dated at Poneto, Indiana, Lou Ann Reinhard

Clerk-Treasurer

nb 7/3

