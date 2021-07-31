NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

IN THE WELLS CIRCUIT COURT

OF WELLS COUNTY, INDIANA

90C01-2107-EU-000040

Notice is hereby given that RICHARD D. FRANTZ was on July 20, 2021, appointed Personal Representative of the estate of PATRICIA A. FRANTZ, deceased, who died on June 21, 2021. The Personal Representative is authorized to administer this estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against the estate, whether or not now due, must file those claims in the office of the clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or those claims will be forever barred.

Witness my hand and the seal of the Court July 20, 2021.

Beth Davis

Clerk, Wells Circuit Court

Roy R. Johnson

Attorney No. 4937-90

ANDREWS & CRELL, PC

116 South Main Street

Bluffton, Indiana 46714

Telephone: (260) 824-4049

Facsimile: (260) 827-5099

E-mail: royrjohnson@adamswells.com

Attorneys for Personal Representative

nb 7/24, 7/31

