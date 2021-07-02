Home News Police Notebook: 07-02-2021 Police Notebook: 07-02-2021 July 2, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RSS Rezoning of two city sites gets APC’s backing RSS Newspaper skyscraper construction crew RSS County’s rate of vaccination now at 39.6%