Jay County resident Phyllis Joan Binegar, 81, passed away July 18, 2021, at Christian Care in Wells County. Phyllis was born at home Aug. 29, 1939, in Blackford County, the daughter of Charles E. Ellison and Mary C. Teagle Ellison.

She was married to the love of her life, Robert L. Binegar, on May 28, 1960. They were married for 61 loving years. You rarely saw them apart and Robert passed away just 13 days before Phyllis on July 5, 2021. Together they proudly raised their three sons, Mark, Scot, and Craig, on the farm in Fiat.

Phyllis graduated in 1957 from Petroleum High school. She worked at the Caylor Nickel Clinic and for Dr. Merkel at Wells County Hospital. She attended the Union Chapel Church of the Nazarene.

She will be sadly missed by her sons, Mark (Debra) Binegar of Montpelier, Scot (Marla) Binegar of Portland, and Craig Binegar of Montpelier; two grandsons, Zachary and Trent Binegar; three bonus grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Susie Ellison of Bluffton; three nieces and one nephew; and two aunts, Pat Crispin of Florida and Nina Williams of New Haven.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and a brother, Stan Ellison.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 21.

A service to celebrate her life will follow at the funeral home at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, with Rev. Billy Stanton officiating. Interment will follow in the Twin Hill-I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Pennville.

Preferred memorials are to the donor’s favorite charity.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier. Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com