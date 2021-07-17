Philip Randolph Burns

Mr. Philip Randolph Burns Sr., 79, of Rydal, Ga., passed away Friday morning, July 16, 2021, at his residence. He was a former resident of Bluffton.

He was born Aug. 21, 1941, in Hazard, Ky., to Fred Delbert Burns Sr. and Polly Ann Combs Burns. Mr. Burns attended the Cartersville Church of the Covenant. He owned and operated B&S Contractors for many years. He loved his family and spending time together. Philip was a talented woodworker and enjoyed gardening. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend.

Mr. Burns was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Polly Burns; a daughter, Rhonda Kay Sweatt; and four sisters, Carol Hurt, Paula McCollum, Charlene Gobernatz, and Margaret Bailey.

Survivors include his loving wife of 59 years, Beatrice Miller Burns; a son, Philip (Bobbie) Burns; daughter-in-law, Donna Poole; four grandchildren, Dusty and Revai Sweatt and Polly and Starr Sweatt; seven great-grandchildren, Destiny, Harmony, Spencer, Gracie, Leila, Ethan, and Samuel; eight siblings, Adrian Burns, Eunice West, Denver Burns, Joyce Morgan, Mary Raugh, Danny Burns, Christine Eisenhut, and Cara Meadows; and several nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 18, at the chapel of Barton Funeral Home in Adairsville, Ga., with Revs. Ronnie Cline and Byron Chastain officiating. Interment will follow in the Bartow Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Rydal.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Barton Funeral Home.

Sign the guestbook and leave online condolences at www.BartonFuneralHome.net

The R. Dudley Barton and Son Funeral Home, Adairsville, Ga., is in charge of funeral arrangements for Mr. Philip Randolph Burns Sr.