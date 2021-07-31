Philip Dean Cunningham

Philip Dean Cunningham, 86, of Sun City Center, Fla., passed away Monday, July 26, 2021. He was born in Indiana in 1934 to Rolle Goodrich and Harriet Esther Cunningham.

Philip was predeceased by his wife, Lee Alys Cunningham, in 2013.

He is survived by his son, Craig Cunningham; daughter-in-law, Christine; daughter, Amy Perkins; son-in-law, Gregory; and two grandchildren, Sierra and Zachary Perkins.

Funeral services will be held at the Sun City Center Funeral Home, 1851 Rickenbacker Drive, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 2, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m.

Burial will follow at Ruskin Memorial Park in Ruskin, Fla