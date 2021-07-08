Patricia J. Needler, 86, of rural Montpelier, died at 12:31 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at the Colonial Oaks Health & Rehabilitation Center in Marion.

She was born June 21, 1935, in Blackford County. She married Ralph Eugene Needler Aug. 21, 1955, in the First United Methodist Church in Montpelier.

Survivors include two sons, Phil (Susan) Needler of Williamston, Mich., and Bill (Laura) Needler of LaFontaine; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; and a brother, Arthur Wade (Nancy) Carnes Jr. of Celina, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Eugene Needler; her parents, Arthur Wade Carnes Sr. and Geraldine M. Bedwell Carnes; and a sister, Betty E. Griffith.

Calling will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 9, at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.

