Patricia Hanlon

Patricia Ann Hanlon, 80, a resident of Wells County, passed away Monday, July 19, 2021, at her daughter’s home.

She was born Jan. 29, 1941, in Jones County, Miss., the daughter of the James Burnis and Alma Louise Gibson Graves. Patricia grew up on a dairy farm and was honored to perform at the Rose Bowl and in the parade as a majorette with her high school band.

She worked as a department store manager, an Avon representative, and a cookware demonstrator. Additionally, she worked as a homemaker, caring for her home and family, gardening, and preserving food. She enjoyed fishing and woodworking with her late husband. She was a mother to all. She struggled with her health and disabilities for many years, but always had a smile on her face.

Surviving are her children, Lee (Cami) Hanlon Jr., Machelle (Tom) Truemper, and Connie Blair, two sons of heart, Arvin Bodenhimer and Randy Blair; seven grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; and two sisters, Annette Gilmore of Purvis, Miss. and Bonnie Trippe of Slidell, La.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 49 years, Leroy Hanlon Sr., in 2007; a sister, Sara Kate Josey; and a grandson, David Hanlon.

Visitation will be at the Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 W. Mill St. in Ossian, from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, July 28, with the funeral following. Burial will be at the Hoverstock Cemetery.

Memorial may be made to the family.

