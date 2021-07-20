Pamela J. Smith Hoopengardner, 75, of Ossian, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home.

She was born June 9, 1946, in Fort Wayne, to Wayne A. Smith and Rosemary Coovert Smith. Her parents preceded her in death.

Pamela was a beautician for 52 years in Ossian and Markle.

She is survived by her husband, Donald W. Hoopengardner of Ossian; a son, Sean (Frank Algiere) Hoopengardner of Naples, Fla.; a daughter, Stacy (Brett) Ratcliffe; two grandchildren, Blake and Easton Ratcliffe of Garrett, Ind.; and sisters, Lynne Adam of Ossian and Jean (Bob) Windmiller of Lenoir, N.C.

A time of sharing by family and friends will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 21, at the Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 W. Mill St. in Ossian, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation will also be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 20.

