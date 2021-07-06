The Town Council of the Town of Markle, Indiana, will conduct a public hearing on July 21, 2021, commencing at 7:00 p.m. in the Town Council Chambers at 197 E. Morse St., Markle, IN 46770 concerning adoption of the 2020 Wells County Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan. A copy of the plan is posted on the County’s webpage at https:/wellscounty/org/emergency-management/

Dated at Markle, Indiana, June 30, 2021.

Stephenie Hensley

Clerk-Treasurer

Town of Markle

197 E. Morse St.

Markle, IN 46770

clerk@markleindiana.com

260-758-3193

nb 7/6

