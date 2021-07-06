IN THE WELLS CIRCUIT COURT

IN THE MATTER OF THE )

UNSUPERVISED )

ADMINISTRATION )

OF THE ESTATE OF )

CAUSE NO.

90C01-2106-EU-000038

GEORGINA D. ROTH, )

DECEASED )

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is hereby given that David A. Roth on the 29th day of June, 2021, was appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Georgina D. Roth, deceased, who died on the 11th day of April, 2021. The Estate will be administered without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this Estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Bluffton, Indiana, this 29th day of June, 2021.

Beth Davis

CLERK,

WELLS CIRCUIT COURT

GREGORY K. WATERS, 1843-90

ATTORNEY AT LAW

SUITE 3, 201 MARKET PLACE

P. O. BOX 261

BLUFFTON, INDIANA 46714

260/824-2866

nb 7/6, 7/13

hspaxlp