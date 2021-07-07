Nora “Kay” Enterline, 81, of Pennville, died Monday, July 5, 2021, at her residence.

Kay was born in Wooton, Ky., on March 25, 1940, to Buck and Mary Ann Shepherd Vanover. She married Gayle L. Enterline in Fort Wayne in 1962. He preceded her in death on Oct. 21, 1992.

Survivors include a daughter, Cherri (Steven) Myers of Hartford City; two sons, Keith (Lynn) Enterline of Bluffton and David Enterline of Pennville; a sister, Bess Wilson of Coldwater, Mich.; a brother, Cash Vanover of Petroleum; along with five grandchildren and one great-grandson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Kevin Enterline; a sister, Helen Buchanon; and a brother, Darnell Vanover.

Visitation will be on Friday, July 9, , from 3 to 7 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be on Saturday, at 10:30 a.m., at the funeral home, with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Burial will follow at the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Pennville.

Memorial donations may be made to Friends Who Care Cancer Relief Foundation.

