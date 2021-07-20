Learn more in the Tuesday, July 20, News-Banner. (Photos by Glen Werling and Jessica Bricker)

















































































Miss Wells County Teen and her court are, from left Miss Wells County Teen Karlie Brown, first runner-up Makenzie Fuess and Kammy Miller, who was named Miss Congeniality for her division.

Miss Wells County is shown with her court. From left is third runner up and People’s Choice Kenlee Stoppenhagen, second runner-up Olivia Durham, first runner-up Lauren Spencer and Miss Wells County Grace Captain, who was also Miss Congeniality. (Photo by Glen Werling)