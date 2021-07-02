Mrs. Marjorie H. LaMar, 91, of Bluffton, passed away Thursday morning, July 1, 2021, at the Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

She was born Dec. 31, 1929, in Bluffton, Ind., to Scott M. and Mary M. Shady Biddle. A lifetime residence of Wells County, she graduated from Bluffton High School in 1947 and obtained her teaching degree from IPFW in Fort Wayne. Mrs. LaMar taught English in the Northern Wells Middle School for 23 years, retiring in 1992.

She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Bluffton.

On April 13, 1973, in Bluffton, Marjorie married Joseph A. LaMar.

Survivors include her husband of 48 years, Joe of Bluffton, and her children, Rebecca S. (Sam) Ringger, David M. Liddy, and Terry L. (Pam) Liddy, all of Bluffton, Jennifer L. LaMar of Ligonier, Michael J. (Stacy) LaMar of Middletown, and Matthew J. (Patricia) LaMar of Fort Wayne. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild, and a sister, Floy Cowens of Ossian.

She is preceded in death by a son, John Scott Liddy, and a sister, Rosella Wolf Mills.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 3, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home with Rev. Sherrie Drake and Steve Ringger officiating. Burial will follow at the Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, prior to the service at the funeral home.

The family prefers that memorials be made to the First United Methodist Church in Marjorie’s memory instead of flower arrangements.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com