Larry W. Highlen

Long-time Kokomo resident Larry W Highlen, 84, born in Warren to Lawrence W. and Anna Belle Dungan Highlen, passed away at home on June 9, 2021.

He is best known for his lifelong engagement in fine music as a piano tuner and rebuilder and as a consummate guitar player and builder. He also loved gardening, and later came to love, observe, and feed all living animals.

His kids and surviving family are scattered across the country, and so the decision was made to forego a traditional memorial service. Instead, if you knew him, would you please honor him by thinking of him the next time you see a flower bloom, pick a peach off a tree, hear a guitar or piano being beautifully played, watch a squirrel eat your apple core, or tip back an extra-stout beer.

His ashes will be buried at Marion National Cemetery. May he REST IN PEACE.