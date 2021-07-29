Kathleen Hershey

On Tuesday morning July 27, 2021, at 3:08 am, Kathleen Ann Hershey passed from this life, her eyes opened onto her Savior’s face, and she heard him say, “Well done my child, you have fought your fight, you have kept your faith, you have finished your race. Welcome home, my good and faithful servant!” Born in Anderson, IN, on September 16, 1955, to George Earl Armstrong and Judy (Ursula) Marie Riggs, Kathy was the youngest of three children. Some of Kathy’s fondest childhood memories were spending time with her best friend Janey Gustin and the entire Gustin family, and her summers as a counselor at Camp Crosley in North Webster, IN. A graduate of Madison Heights High School, Kathy was a life-long Pirate. She met her high school sweetheart shortly after her 16th birthday, and a couple of years later, on June 23, 1973, they began a 48-year journey of love and family; building together a life based on a foundation of faith and ministry.

Kathy was a retiree from Bi-County Services in Bluffton, IN where she served as Transportation Director, assisting in the establishment of grants through her tenure with the Indiana State Transportation board, and helped build an initial fleet of vehicles to serve individuals with special needs in Adams and Wells Counties.

However, Kathy’s life-long dream and focus was her role as wife and mother, and eventually grandmother. Family was everything to her, and she took every opportunity to make memories whether through travel, a game night, camping or attending the Hershey Family Reunion every year. She is survived by her husband Michael Eugene Hershey, her two sons: Shane Paul Hershey of Nutley, New Jersey, and Shaun Michael (Tracy) Hershey of Mishawaka, IN. Three grandchildren, Cody Nathaniel Timmerman, Jackson Pryce Hershey, and Khloe Victoria Hershey, two brothers William E. (Iris) Armstrong and Michael A.(Angela) Armstrong. Her mother-in-law Frances Hershey, sisters-in law Dorothy (Dale) Smith and Cindy (Jeff) Coons, brother-in-law Richard (Tina) Hershey, as well as several nieces and nephews. For Kathy, her extended family was always growing, and everyone was welcome. She was preceded in death by her father and mother and step-father Wayne N. Riggs.

A member of the Bluffton First Church of the Nazarene, she took great joy in serving God through the various ministries and senior group activities. When sharing her faith, Kathy would often say these words, “Only one life twill soon be past, only what’s done for Christ will last.”

Calling hours will be from 2pm – 4pm Sunday, August 1, 2021 at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life Service at 4pm also at the Funeral Home with Pastor Tim Miller officiating. Memorials may be made to Bi-County Services.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.