John Michael Brown, 76, of Yorktown, a former resident of Bluffton, died Friday evening, July 16, 2021, at the Yorktown Manor.

He was born in Bluffton Dec. 25, 1944. His father, Donald E. Brown, and his mother, Waneta M. Kean Koons, both preceded him in death.

Survivors include a brother, Larry (Suanna) Brown of Selma.

In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his stepfather, Aaron G. Koons Sr.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 22, at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Private burial will be at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton at a later date.

