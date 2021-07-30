John E. Cochran, 91, of Bluffton, died Thursday, July 29, 2021, at his residence.

Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, at Sonlight Wesleyan Church in Bluffton, with an additional hour of visitation prior to the service at the church. John’s son, Stephen Cochran, will officiate at the service. Burial will follow at the Stahl Cemetery in Reiffsburg.

A complete obituary will be published in Monday’s edition of the News-Banner.

