At its regular meeting on Monday, July 12, 2021 the Town Council of the Town of Ossian (Council) is accepting sealed bids for the purchase of a 2011 Dodge Charger Sedan 4D Police (Assets) mileage 164,325.

Sealed bids, plainly marked “Asset Bid” on the outside of the envelope, addressed to the Clerk Treasurer’s Office, 507 N. Jefferson Street, Ossian, IN 46777 must be received no later than 3:00 p.m. on Monday, July 12, 2021. All bids timely received will be opened and read aloud at the Council meeting Monday July 12 at 7pm. Late bids will be returned unopened. Each bid must include a name of the bidder, bidder’s complete contact information and the amount of the bid for each Asset. The Council reserves the right to reject any and all bids, to waive technical or legal deficiencies, and to accept any bid or bids that it deems to be in the best interest of the Town.

2011 Dodge Charger Sedan 4D Police (minimum bid $4,000)

The Assets will be sold “AS-IS, WHERE-IS” with no warranty beyond that of title. The buyer will be responsible for all purchase costs including but not limited to: shipping, handling, delivery, insurance. The winning bidder must timely execute and perform an Asset Purchase Agreement, a draft copy of which may be obtained by contacting the Town Manager.

All interested bidders are encouraged to inspect the Assets before submitting a bid. Interested bidders may view the Assets by appointment during normal business hours at the Town Hall located at 507 N. Jefferson Street, Ossian, IN 46777. For any questions or an inspection appointment please call Town Manager, Luann Martin (260-622-4251).

