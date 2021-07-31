Glennis Sue Dick

Glennis Sue Slusher Dick, 76, a resident of Jackson Township in Wells County, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021, at her home.

She was born Aug. 29, 1944, in Jackson Township near McNatt at the home of her parents, Glen L. and Violet Banter Slusher.

Glennis was a 1962 graduate of Jackson Center High School. She then attended Taylor University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree from Ball State University. Glennis began her teaching career at Southern Wells Junior-Senior High School as the very first physical education/business teacher at the school in the fall of 1966. During her 20th year she returned to Ball State for two more degrees and ended her 27 years at Southern Wells as the elementary principal of Southern Wells Elementary School.

Glennis married James I. Dick of Roll on Sept. 5, 1964. They lived most of their married life on the Blackford/Wells County line in Jackson Township. Two sons were born to this union, Gregory S. Dick of Bluffton and Christopher J. (Debra) Dick of Richardson, Texas. They found much joy in their twin grandchildren, Naomi R. Dick and Nathaniel T. Dick of Richardson, Texas.

Survivors also include her siblings, Verlis (Lois) Slusher of Montpelier, Corliss Slusher of Bluffton, and Lennis (Michael) Ternet of Warren; a brother-in-law, Thomas H. (Sue) Dick of Liberty Center; and several nieces and nephews.

Aside from her numerous educational activities and memberships, Glennis was involved with 4-H, the Wells County Foundation, LiGHT, Master Gardeners, and held many positions with the Asbury Chapel United Methodist Church. Traveling was a big interest of hers and she and Jim had been in all 50 states and 38 foreign countries. Jordan, Israel, and East Africa were her favorites. She was also the author of “Legacy of Learning,” a history of the schools in Jackson Township.

She was preceded in death by her father, Glen L. Slusher, and her mother, Violet L. Banter Slusher.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier. There will be additional calling from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, at the Asbury Chapel United Methodist Church, 8013W-1100S-90, Montpelier.

A service to celebrate her life will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, at the Asbury Chapel United Methodist Church with Pastor Phil Freel officiating. Interment will follow in the Asbury Cemetery at the church.

Preferred memorials are to the Asbury Chapel United Methodist Church, 8013W-1100S-90, Montpelier IN 47359, or to the Wells County Foundation, 222 W. Market St., Bluffton, IN 46714 .

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

