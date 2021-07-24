Gary Garman

Gary L. Garman, 65, of Ossian, passed away Thursday afternoon, July 22, 2021, at his residence.

Gary was born in DeKalb County on April 29, 1956, to Louis H. “Pete” and Ruth I. Greuter Garman. He married Debra J. “Deb” Neuenschwander in Leo on Nov. 9, 1997; she survives.

A 1976 graduate of DeKalb High School, Gary worked as an assembler at Sidler Corporation for 17 years and Alliance Industries for another two years before retiring. For many years he also assisted his father with the family farming business. He was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church and also served as a volunteer firefighter on the Corunna Volunteer Fire Department for 15 years.

Gary loved nature and enjoyed traveling, coin collecting, and producing his own maple syrup. He also enjoyed camping and spending time on the pontoon.

In addition to his wife, Gary is survived by two sisters, Linda (James) Bradley of Corunna and Diana Strite of Waterloo.

Aside from his parents, Gary was preceded in death by a sister, Judy Eckert; two brothers, Edward and James Garman; and two brothers-in-law, Roger Strite and Chris Eckert.

Visitation will be Saturday, July 24, from 1 to 7 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed immediately by a funeral service at 7 p.m. Lynn Stieglitz and Kole Meyer will officiate. A memorial will be held at the Leo Memorial Park in Leo-Cedarville at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Forgotten Children Worldwide or Loving Shepherd Ministries.

Online condolences may be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com