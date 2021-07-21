Donald K. Flowers, 87, of Berne, passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Swiss Village in Berne.

He was born July 26, 1933, in Bluffton, to Ray Flowers and Pansy Meyer Flowers.

Donald was united in marriage to Gladys Strahm on Sept 23, 1950, in Adams County. His wife survives.

He proudly served in the Indiana Army National Guard for 20 years.

Donald was a self-employed owner of Flowers Upholstery in Berne for more than 40 years. Prior to beginning his upholstery business, he was employed at Smith Brothers Furniture from 1950 to 1967.

Don and his wife, Gladys, were frequent visitors to several area restaurants, including the West End and Richards Restaurant in Decatur. They enjoyed eating out!

He is survived by his wife, Gladys Flowers of Berne; a brother, Roger (Karen) Flowers of Bluffton; a half-brother, James Flowers of Bluffton; and a half-sister, Mary (Skip) Ross of Bluffton.

He was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters, Judy Davis, Catherine Brown, Mamie Clevenger, and Helen Ray; three brothers, Harley, Wayne and Bill Flowers; a step-sister, Marie Vore; and his stepmother, Opal Flowers.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 23, at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel, with Pastor Mike Wertenberger officiating. Burial will follow at the MRE Cemetery in Berne.

Friends and family will be received one hour prior to the service on Friday at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel. The funeral home’s address is 365 W. Main St. in Berne.

Preferred memorials are to Swiss Village in Berne or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements by the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne.