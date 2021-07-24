Cynthia Paxson

Cynthia K. Paxson, 71, of Bluffton, passed away Thursday morning, July 22, 2021, at the Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

She was born Jan, 10, 1950, in Bluffton, to Robert K. Markley and Ruth E. Arnold Markley. She graduated from Bluffton High School in 1968.

While working at Macey’s Root Beer Stand in Bluffton, Cynthia met a young man, Tom E. Paxson. They were married at the First United Methodist Church in Bluffton Oct. 12, 1969.

She worked at Farmer’s Home Administration in Bluffton and retired from Peyton’s Northern, where she worked for 13 years.

Cynthia enjoyed quilting, her animals and spending time with her family and friends. Over the last several years, Cynthia and Tom enjoyed spending their winters in Florida.

Survivors include her husband Tom, of Bluffton, and two children, Tonya (Brent) Oechsle of Fort Wayne and Mick Paxson of Bluffton. She was a loving grandma to two grandchildren, Sydnee (Jeffrey) Brooks of Wabash and Brendan Oechsle of Norfolk, Neb. She is also survived by a brother, Gary L. (Diane) Markley of Bluffton.

Calling hours will be from 3 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 26, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. There will be additional calling from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 27, prior to her funeral services.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 27, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Rev. Lyle Breeding officiating. Burial will follow at the Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorials may be made to the Friends of the Wells County Animal Shelter.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com