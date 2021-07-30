Connie J. Endsley, 75, of rural Van Buren, died at 11:02 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Dupont Hospital in Fort Wayne.

She was born Jan. 18, 1946, in Huntington County. She married Gary Endsley April 11, 1964, at the Hanfield Methodist Church in Grant County. Her husband survives.

Also surviving are two daughters, Shelley (Ronnie) Boxell of Warren and Cindy (Wess) Kistner of Delphi; 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; and a brother, Russel Brown of Arizona.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Leon Brown; her mother, Vernis Maxine Black Ford; a daughter, Christine Mieher; and a sister, Signabeth Brown.

Calling will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, at the Walker and Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Internment will follow in the Lee Cemetery near Van Buren.

Online condolences: www.glancyfuneralhomes.com