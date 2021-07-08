Home Lifestyle Completed the challenge Completed the challenge July 8, 2021 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Thank you for reading! Help support local journalism: SUBSCRIBE HERE for award-winning local news and unlimited digital access. For a low monthly rate, or try one day for 99¢. Subscribers, please LOGIN to continue. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lifestyle Cast listed for WCT’s show July 23, 24, 25 Lifestyle Another summer amid a pandemic Lifestyle What I sometimes know now that I wish I knew then